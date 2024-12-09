Shillong: The district council polls in Meghalaya are expected to be held either in February or early March next year.

As per reports, the government is carefully selecting a date that does not coincide with the state board examinations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The term of the current Autonomous District Councils in Khasi Hills and Jaiñtia Hills was initially set to end in March this year.

Also Read: Assam: Cabinet announces compensation policy for unnatural prisoner deaths

However, due to the delimitation of constituencies, the term was extended twice for six months each.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the recent approval of the KHADC (Constitution of District Council) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, and the JHADC (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, by Governor CH Vijayashankar, the stage is set for the upcoming council elections.

These elections will be contested under the newly delimited constituencies.

Also Read: Assam: Four new ministers take oath as CM expands cabinet

Meanwhile, political parties are gearing up for the autonomous district council polls.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced its candidates for all 29 constituencies in both the KHADC and JHADC.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has also released its first list of candidates, comprising 47 names.

Other parties, including the United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress, and Congress, are yet to announce their candidates.