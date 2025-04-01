Guwahati: Seven pressure groups in Meghalaya have decided to revive the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) to collectively address key issues facing the state.

Groups from various regions of the state made the decision during a meeting.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The newly formed alliance will be led by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and includes the Achik Progressive Approach, Garoland State Movement Committee, United Achik Social Economic Justice Forum, Jaintia Students’ Movement, Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People, and the Jaintia National Council.

Following the meeting at the ICSSR-NERC Guest House in NEHU, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem told reporters that reviving CoMSO aims to unify efforts in tackling critical regional issues. He announced that the groups have agreed to hold a second meeting in Tura soon to elect office bearers.

The coalition plans to focus on issues such as the influx of illegal immigrants and proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It supports a push to modify the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order of 1950.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Synrem expressed deep concern about the growing threat of illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh, and its negative impact on areas like the plains belt of Garo Hills.

He said that protests against the influx would be ineffective if restricted to Khasi and Jaintia Hills alone and stressed the need for Garo Hills to take a unified stance.

The alliance also plans to urge the state government to implement stricter laws and policies to curb illegal migration.

Synrem stated, “We will continue to pressure both the central and state governments to implement the long-pending Inner Line Permit (ILP).”

He added that if the government cannot grant the ILP, it should at least approve the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2020.

In addition, the pressure groups will push for amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order of 1950, arguing that non-indigenous tribes are infringing on the rights of Meghalaya’s native tribes.

Synrem highlighted that outsiders are taking jobs and business opportunities that should be reserved for Indigenous communities.

He suggested amending the ST Order to recognize only the three major tribes—Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo—along with one or two other tribes that have lived in the state for a long time.