Guwahati: Two members of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) surrendered to the Superintendent of Police in Meghalaya’s Eastern West Khasi Hills, seeking to return to civilian life after over a year with the militant group.

Dibarius Jyrwa (32) and Ridor Lyngdoh Nonglait (30) told authorities that Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, a wanted figure linked to the IED blast at Shillong Syndicate Bus Stand and a case under the Shillong Sadar Police Station in Meghalaya, misled them into joining the HNLC. They admitted to crossing into Bangladesh with him.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that their roles within the group were limited to menial jobs, including tasks related to farming, activities they said had no connection to the HNLC’s stated goals.

Over time, they grew increasingly disillusioned and dissatisfied with their treatment and lack of purpose within the organization.

On June 20, 2025, both men decided to escape from Bangladesh, expressing regret for their involvement with the banned outfit and a desire to reintegrate into mainstream society.

The Superintendent of Police described their surrender as a key development. Police have interviewed them, recorded their statements, and placed them in a secure facility while further procedures are underway.