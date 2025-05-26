MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 declared, how to check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Exam Results today, May 26, during office hours.

Students who appeared for the compartment exams can now check their results online by entering their roll number on the official result portals.

According to the official notice, “The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

There will be no display of results at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.”

Official Websites to Check MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

How to Check MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025:

1.Visit the official website: mbose.in

2. Click on the link for “Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2025”

3. Enter your roll number and other required login details

4. Your result will appear on the screen

5. View, download, and print your scorecard for future reference