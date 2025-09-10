Shillong: Raksamgre MLA Limison D Sangma is set to take over as Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, with the election scheduled for September 12, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Sangma, representing the National People’s Party (NPP), was the only legislator to submit nomination papers, making him the lone candidate. His nomination was formally backed by Cabinet Ministers Marcuise N Marak and AT Mondal.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma clarified that the election process will continue as planned, adding that the official declaration will depend on whether any withdrawal is made before the stipulated deadline.

“The schedule provides a day for withdrawal. If there is none, the nomination stands, and the election will be concluded accordingly,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker’s position became vacant after senior NPP leader Timothy D Shira of Resubelpara resigned in accordance with party directives. With no other contenders, Limison D Sangma is set to succeed Shira and assume the Assembly’s second-highest presiding office.

