Guwahati: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) distributed pamphlets across Shillong urging citizens to oppose the implementation of the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation Act, 2024 (MSIPF).

The KSU claimed that the Act is a “draconian and tyrannical law” that concentrates power in the hands of a few politicians, disregarding the views and mandate of the people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Union expressed outrage that the Act was passed in the State Assembly without proper debate or discussion.

They also criticized the recent renaming of the Invest Meghalaya Agency (IMA) to Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA), stating that it does not address the underlying issues with the Act.

The KSU stated that the deletion of Section 34 and the inclusion of Autonomous District Councils are insufficient to protect tribal lands from alienation and exploitation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They demanded major changes and amendments to the Act to safeguard the interests of indigenous people.

The KSU warned that the implementation of the Act would lead to increased influx, promotion of ghost companies, money laundering, and corruption, rather than benefiting indigenous tribals in employment opportunities.