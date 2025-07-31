Shillong: Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was sworn in as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji at a ceremony held at the High Court premises in Shillong.

Justice Bhattacharjee’s appointment as a judge of the High Court was notified on July 30, 2025. With his induction, the total number of judges at the Meghalaya High Court has risen to four, including the Chief Justice.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by fellow judges, senior advocates, members of the bar, and court officials.