Shillong: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated on Saturday that the state government will not shield criminals, but he dismissed the need for a CBI probe into the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife, Sonam.

The couple went missing on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi’s decomposed body was found in a gorge at Weisawdong on June 2, with police confirming his murder. A machete found near the body is believed to be the murder weapon.

Responding to the family’s demand for a CBI investigation, Lyngdoh said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively working on the case alongside the police.

“I don’t see any relevance for a CBI probe,” he said, adding, “If the inquiry fails, we will take the next logical step. We will not defend any criminal element, whether from within or outside the state.”

Lyngdoh described the incident as “strange,” noting that Sohra (Cherrapunjee), a major tourist destination in Meghalaya, has not witnessed crimes against tourists in decades and has always been welcoming.

“No tourist has ever been assaulted in Sohra,” he asserted, acknowledging initial concerns that the incident might deter visitors. However, he confirmed, “Thousands of tourists are flocking to Sohra even now.”

“Why would people take away their plate, which serves them food?” he questioned, urging that the SIT be allowed to complete its investigation.

In a recent development, a tourist guide from Mawlakhiat — the village from which Sonam and Raja trekked to the Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat — reported seeing the couple returning to the Mawlakhiat parking lot with a group of three men.