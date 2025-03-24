Guwahati: Meghalaya and its neighboring areas experienced heavy rain, hailstones, and strong winds, which caused electric wires and tree branches to be uprooted on Sunday afternoon.

The hailstorm transformed parts of Shillong, Mawiong, and Umiam into a winter wonderland, with roads and rooftops covered in hail.

The storm snapped trees and high-tension wires on the main FCI Road at Mawlai, resulting in power outages in Mawlai Mawroh, Nongmali, Mawlai Pata, and Kynton Massar in Meghalaya.

Restoration work began immediately, with workers focusing on restoring power between the 11 KV Mawroh and PHE feeders from Lumjingshai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted wet weather in Meghalaya for the next few days, including scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The state is likely to experience moderate rainfall due to prevailing weather systems, with thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 30-40 km/h expected across Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in isolated areas, particularly in the eastern and southern parts of Meghalaya.