Shillong: A social activist has filed an FIR against a man for allegedly for trespassing the Church of Epiphany at Mawlynnong in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills district and “desecrating” its sanctity.

Social media influencer Akash Sagar allegedly entered the church, shouted non-Christian slogans, and mockingly sang non-Christian songs at the altar.

Activist Angela Rangad, in his FIR, filed at Laitumkhrah police station, highlights videos on Facebook and Instagram showing Sagar “desecrating” the church with two others.

She alleged this was a deliberate act to create communal disharmony, insult the minority Christian community, and promote a majoritarian ideology.

Rangad expressed concerns about the potential for public disorder due to the videos being widely shared by those promoting religious intolerance.

She urged authorities to take strong legal action against Sagar and those involved, and called on social media platforms to remove the videos.

Rangad emphasized that this incident reflects a growing climate of religious intolerance in India, citing instances of persecution of Muslims and Christians in other parts of the country.

She questioned the state government’s response to such acts of hate.

CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing and author Bhogtoram Mawroh condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of respecting religious diversity and the need to prevent such acts from creating communal tension.

They called for strong action from the government and law enforcement.