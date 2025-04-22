Guwahati: The Meghalaya government’s decision to award a Rs 23-crore eco-tourism contract inside the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary to Delhi-based event management firm E-Factor Experiences Ltd. has triggered widespread concern, particularly over the company’s limited experience in the eco-tourism sector and its previous performance issues.

Primarily known for organizing weddings and corporate events, E-Factor has only recently ventured into tourism-related projects. One such initiative included eco-retreats in Odisha, according to a report by the Shillong Times.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, in 2022, Odisha’s Tourism Department served notices to E-Factor and another Delhi-based firm over substandard conditions at glamping sites.

Authorities flagged poor maintenance of tents, inadequate dining hall amenities, and unsatisfactory kitchen setups, none of which aligned with the standards outlined in the original proposal. The firms were directed to address these issues within 72 hours.

In addition to its Odisha projects, E-Factor has also contributed to the design and planning of the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat, which showcases modern museology through interactive and immersive exhibits. Despite these forays, the company’s core strength continues to lie in event planning, particularly high-end social and corporate gatherings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Critics now question the selection process that enabled a primarily event-focused firm to secure a sensitive eco-tourism project in a biodiversity-rich wildlife sanctuary. Observers also raised eyebrows over the company’s job postings for site managers in Shillong as early as January, well before the official awarding of the contract, suggesting foreknowledge of the outcome.

Adding to the controversy, environmental NGO Green Tech Foundation has formally objected to the project. In a letter to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, the organization called for the immediate cancellation of the contract, warning that the development poses a serious threat to one of Meghalaya’s most ecologically vital regions.

Home to key species like the Indian bison (gaur), leopards, and numerous bird varieties, Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has earned national recognition for effective management, ranking among the best-protected areas in the Northeast according to a recent Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE).

The Foundation urged the state to redirect funds toward supporting local communities living near the sanctuary. According to them, empowering these communities would lead to more sustainable tourism models while preserving the sanctuary’s fragile ecosystem in the long term.