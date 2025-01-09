Shillong: Construction of the four-lane Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is progressing as planned, with some minor delays encountered on the Meghalaya side, according to Cabinet Minister and Phulbari legislator Abu Taher Mondal.

While the minister did not specify the cause of these delays, he confirmed that 35 pillars have been completed on the Assam side, where work is progressing smoothly.

Officials have assured that timely completion will be achieved on the Meghalaya side barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Despite the minor setbacks, the bridge is still on track for completion by 2028.

Spanning the Brahmaputra River between Assam and Meghalaya, the 19.3-kilometer bridge will be the longest river bridge in India, supported by 199 pillars.

It is expected to significantly reduce travel distances, particularly between Phulbari in Meghalaya and Dhubri in Assam, by over 200 kilometers, thereby improving connectivity.

The bridge is poised to revolutionize logistics, facilitate easier transportation of goods, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

It will serve as the western gateway to Meghalaya, opening new trade routes and boosting regional development.

Furthermore, the bridge is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on routes leading to Guwahati, enhancing overall connectivity within the Northeast.

Minister Mondal emphasized that the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is not merely an infrastructural project, but a cornerstone for regional economic advancement.

It is anticipated to catalyze growth and bring significant improvements in both transportation and trade throughout the Northeastern region.