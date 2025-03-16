Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has defended the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), calling it one of the top universities in the northeast region.

He stated that USTM offers legitimate degrees and fully complies with all state regulations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sangma explained that the Meghalaya government has no concerns about the university and considers it one of the best private universities in the area.

While acknowledging potential issues with the Assam government, he noted that Assam police are handling the matter and the legal process will unfold accordingly.

The Chief Minister refrained from commenting on the allegations made by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma but assured that all required permissions and documents for USTM are in place.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“USTM provides excellent infrastructure, a supportive environment, and qualified staff, making a significant impact on the youth of Meghalaya,” Sangma stated.

USTM, the largest educational network in Northeast India, holds an ‘A’ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

For the third consecutive year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked it as the best among 200 private universities in the country.