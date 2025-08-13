Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has launched ‘Operation Alert’ along the Indo–Bangladesh border in Meghalaya to strengthen security ahead of Independence Day.

The operation, which runs from August 10 to 16, aims to ensure airtight border security through intensified surveillance and joint efforts with the state police and other enforcement agencies.

To execute the operation effectively, the BSF has deployed additional personnel to key forward posts.

Senior officers from the Frontier and Sector Headquarters have moved to border areas to directly oversee and lead the efforts.

The operation features enhanced area domination strategies, 24/7 patrols, surprise checkpoints, and riverine monitoring.

Authorities are focusing particularly on preventing cattle smuggling, illegal crossings, and the movement of contraband. Security forces are patrolling both land and river routes, using night vision gear and mobile patrol units to monitor high-risk areas continuously.

Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay, currently stationed at the border, emphasized that ‘Operation Alert’ demonstrates the BSF’s unwavering dedication to national security, especially during the Independence Day period when threats from hostile elements may increase.

The operation will continue until August 16.