Shillong: The family members of a 19-year-old girl from Meghalaya, who attended the National Youth Festival in Delhi, have reportedly asked the police to withdraw the FIR filed in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in the national capital.

Confirming the development on Saturday, an official of Meghalaya police said the family had expressed their desire to withdraw the FIR. However, the police informed the family that they intend to continue the investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghalaya police official clarified that the FIR will not be forwarded to the concerned police station in Delhi if the investigation concludes that the incident did not occur.

“We will close the case only if we are fully satisfied. For now, we want to continue investigating the matter,” the police official added.

The incident came to light after the victim and her family filed an FIR at Sadar police station on January 16, prompting the state police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police on Friday stated they are examining CCTV footage from the Delhi hotel where the Meghalaya contingent – comprising 30 boys, 21 girls, and three officials – resided.

A medical examination has been conducted on the victim, and police will re-record her statement upon receiving the medical report.

Reports indicate that a junior coach and an official from the Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs department accompanied the state delegation on January 7. They traveled by Rajdhani Express on January 8, reaching Delhi the next day. The contingent was accommodated in two hotels in Karol Bagh in New Delhi: the boys at Hotel Red Castle and the girls at Hotel Tripple Tree.

The alleged incident occurred on January 13 when the 19-year-old girl remained in her hotel room while the rest of the female contingent went shopping.

According to the FIR, a man entered her room (No. 306) in the evening while she was alone and sexually assaulted her.

She stated that others were standing outside the room. The victim later identified the alleged assailant as a painter employed at the hotel.