Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of the Rs 175-crore passenger ropeway project in state capital Shillong.

The project, a first for Meghalaya, will be executed in collaboration with French company POMA, which will provide the necessary equipment.

CM Sangma highlighted that the initiative exemplifies the government’s commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure in the state.

He said that there were several challenges, such as acquiring land, obtaining permissions and establishing the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority to uphold safety standards and manage licensing.

He said the ropeway could serve as a potential mode of urban transportation and offer a solution to alleviate city congestion.

As part of the project, the chief minister handed over the second installment of Rs 1.5 crore to the Riat Laban Dorbar for community land acquired for the venture.

He extended his appreciation to the Riat Laban Dorbar for their support and cooperation.

The ropeway, once completed, will traverse through Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills and Rngi Shillong.