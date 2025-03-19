ZUF calls for early restoration of peace in Manipur

Imphal: Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has called for an early restoration of peace in the multi-ethnic state.

The ZUF chairman Jenchui Kamei while talking to the reporters at Imphal on Wednesday stated that the ongoing violence among the sub-tribal communities that cost the lives of several people and injured many others is unfortunate.

He also expressed discontent over the proposal of opening an NSCN-IM camp in the Zeliangrong areas without the approval of the Government of India.

“It is confusing for the Zeliangrong people who inhabited Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. The setting up of insurgent camps in the Zeliangrong areas is suppressing the voice of the Zeliangrong Nagas”, Jenchui said.

“The opening of the NSCN-IM camps is to raise extortions, anti-social activities, and illegal road taxes on the NHs passing in the Zeliangrong Naga inhabited locations”, Jenchui added.

