UNLF-MPA pay revolutionary salutes to all martyred on its 38th Raising Day.

Imphal: On the occasion of its 38th Raising Day which falls on February 9, 2025, the outlawed Manipur People’s Army (MPA), the armed wing of the proscribed Koireng led United National Liberation Front (UNLF), paid a revolutionary salute to all the martyrs.

The MPA/UNLF has lost 330 cadres in over 200 battles fought against the enemies since its existence fighting to restore the Manipur nation’s lost sovereignty.

The UNLF Military Affairs Committee (MAC) in a statement stated that it also paid respect to all the people who have been killed in the ongoing conflict, and conveyed solidarity to all the bereaved families.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, a two-minute silence was observed at different tactical headquarters and based camps. The party flag was hoisted at half-mast as a sign of state mourning.

The MAC further conveyed respect and best wishes to all leaders and fighters of fraternal revolutionary outfits who had laid down their lives in the course of the liberation movement.

It hailed all the revolutionary fighters of Manipur who stood their ground and fought back valiantly when their camps were attacked by their rival KNA (B) supported by the occupational military forces by dropping around 200 bombs from drones from January 27 to 31, 2025.

The MAC prayed that their souls may rest in peace in the lap of the motherland.