Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police, in cooperation with the central security forces, arrested two activists of the United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) on charges of their involvement in extortion activities.

The UNLF-P, Manipur’s oldest valley-based armed group fighting for a sovereign nation following the post-Independence merger of the erstwhile kingdom (Manipur) with the Indian Union, is currently in peace talks with the central government.

After receiving intelligence input from their sources, the commandos of the Imphal East district and the central forces raided a hideout in the Imphal East district on Saturday.

The flash operation successfully wound up with the arrests of two active members of UNLF (Pambei), namely Yumnam Naocha Singh @ Mengba (24) and Heikrujam Bidyachandra Singh @ Bruce (28).

The team arrested the cadres from Napetpalli Andro Road near Nongdam village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

The police also reported that the cadres had allegedly carried out extortion activities to raise their party fund from every vehicle plying on Napetpalli Andro Road in the same district.

Police recovered two mobile phones, two sling bags, a wallet containing Rs. 3630, and two identity cards and handed them over to the concerned police station for taking legal action under relevant sections of the law.