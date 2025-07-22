Imphal: Two Manipur police personnel, a male and a female, won two gold medals and two silver medals at the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in the USA’s Birmingham, Alabama.

The Manipur Police Department organised a function to honour the medal winners for bringing laurels to the state after participating in the international police games, a police report stated on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Director General of Manipur Police, Rajiv Singh, felicitated Jemadar L. Kumarjit Meitei and Women Assistant Sub-Inspector Soram Rani Devi for their achievements at the Games.

Jemadar Meitei secured two silver medals in the Bodybuilding and Men’s Physique events and a bronze medal in the Wrist Wrestling event. W/ASI Soram Rani Devi clinched two gold medals in Wrist Wrestling.

On the same day, the outgoing Chief Secretary of Manipur, P.K. Singh, was given a warm farewell at a simple program hosted by the Manipur Police. The event was presided over by DGP Rajiv Singh and attended by senior officers of the Manipur Police.

The Manipur Police extend their heartfelt gratitude to P.K. Singh for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.