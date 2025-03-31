Imphal: Manipur Police, assisted by the central paramilitary forces, arrested two suspected members of the underground Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in operations at two vulnerable hideouts on Sunday.

The police conducted the oriented intelligence operations at the hinted locations in Jiribam district, bordering Assam to the west, and in Bishnupur district, adjoining Churachandpur, on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They recovered two mobiles and some incriminating documents, the police said.

During the first operation, the security forces apprehended a cadre of KCP (PWG)-Lamyanba Khuman faction, namely Thoidam Suresh Singh, also known as Lemba (34), from Ningsingkhul, Jiribam under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam District bordering Assam.

Based on his interrogation, the police and Assam Rifles managed to arrest another active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Salam Malemnganba Singh alias Wanglen (23).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest and seizure of a mobile phone and some incriminating documents occurred at a field on the eastern side of Tiddim Road near Upoki Village under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District.