Imphal: The Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles arrested two individuals and seized 21.8 kilograms of contraband ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.2 lakh at the Manipur-Nagaland border late Monday night.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of illegal items from Manipur’s Thoubal district, a team from Mao Police Station, assisted by the 16 Assam Rifles, conducted surveillance at Mao, the last border check post on NH-102 in northern Manipur.

During the operation, the team intercepted a Nagaland-bound passenger bus. Upon inspection, two suspects were found in possession of a red suitcase containing 21 sealed plastic packets—each carrying about 1 kg of high-grade ganja.

The recovery was made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate from Senapati district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azmir Shariff (19) and Illias Ali Shah alias Batu (19), both residents of Lilong Chingkham Leikai in Thoubal district, Manipur.

