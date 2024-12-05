Imphal: Tensions escalated in Manipur’s capital city Imphal on Thursday as a protest by students from the Federal Students’ Organisation, Kangleipak (FESOK) turned violent.

The students, demonstrating against the delayed appointment of a new Chairman for the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), clashed with police near the Chief Minister’s office.

The protest, which began peacefully, took a turn for the worse around 1 PM when the students stormed the BOSEM office.

Police deployed at the site intervened to quell the situation, leading to a confrontation.

FESOK President Kangujam Aramjit expressed frustration over the government’s inaction, stating that the delay in appointing a competent and corruption-free Chairman has caused significant inconvenience to students.

He emphasized the organization’s commitment to continuing the protest until their demands are met, urging authorities to take immediate action to avoid further escalation.