Imphal: Security forces arrested six members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) during a series of operations conducted on Friday in Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

The operations were carried out jointly by central and state agencies as part of ongoing efforts to address insurgent activity in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to official sources, those arrested are accused of involvement in extortion and issuing threats to civilians, including shopkeepers, business owners, fuel pump operators, bank employees, and healthcare professionals. Authorities recovered ten mobile phones and a sum of extorted currency during the operations.

In the first operation, three cadres of the KCP (PWG) faction were apprehended from Kameng, under the jurisdiction of Lamsang police station in Imphal West.

They have been identified as Thoudam Chaothoi Meitei (41), also known as Anthony and Loijing; Laishram Beni Singh (43), also known as Khutheiba Khuman and Khingba; and Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (43), also known as Boy and Sanayamba.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Information obtained during their interrogation led to a second operation in Keibi village, Imphal East, where two more individuals were arrested.

Identified as Wangkhem Tomba Singh (18), also known as Wanglem, and Chandam Rabichandra (28), also known as Ibomcha Singh, both are linked to the KCP (Taibangnganba) faction.

In a third operation, security personnel arrested Khaidem Sanajaoba Meitei (24), also known as Ibobi, from his residence in Moirangpurel Khunou, Imphal East. He is believed to be associated with the KCP (Apunba) faction.

The Kangleipak Communist Party, though split into multiple factions, remains active in various parts of the state. The group seeks the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty, which it claims was lost following the state’s merger with the Indian Union in 1949.