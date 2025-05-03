Guwahati: A state-wide shutdown called by various groups on Saturday, May 3, 2025, marked two years since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, disrupting normal life across both the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-majority hill districts.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) enforced the shutdown in the valley districts, while the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) imposed it in the hill areas.

On this date in 2023, ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis left over 260 people dead, 1,500 injured, and displaced more than 70,000, according to officials.

Markets, schools, colleges, and private offices were closed across the state, and public transport remained largely off the roads, though a few private vehicles were seen in the morning. Security forces were deployed at key locations to maintain order.

COCOMI is organizing a ‘Manipur Peoples’ Convention’ at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and has called on the public to attend in large numbers. A candlelight march will also take place in the evening in Imphal to honor those who lost their lives in the violence.

Meanwhile, in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, the community is observing a ‘Day of Separation’, demanding a separate territory.

Commemorative events will be held at the ‘Wall of Remembrance’ in Churachandpur at 11 am and at the Sehken Burial site, where many Kuki victims are laid to rest, from 2 pm.