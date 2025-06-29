Imphal: As three powerful Meitei civil society organisations (CSOs) jointly left Imphal on Sunday for talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi, Shiv Sena Manipur Pradesh voiced support for the initiative aimed at restoring lasting peace in the strife-torn state.

Speaking to the media in Imphal on Sunday, M Tombi, president of the Shiv Sena Manipur state unit, emphasized the need for all parties to work together to preserve the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We advocate a peaceful and inclusive initiative by the three powerful Meitei civil society organisations, respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Manipur’s society,” Tombi said.

His remarks came as a 19-member delegation representing the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, and the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) arrived in Delhi to meet MHA officials on Monday, June 30, to discuss the ongoing crisis in the state.

Calling for the preservation of Manipur’s territorial integrity, Tombi urged all political parties in the state to emulate the united approach of the three CSOs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stressed that all political processes must respect the aspirations of the people for peaceful coexistence.

Tombi also criticized both the BJP and Congress for engaging in political blame games amid the ongoing unrest, especially when the state assembly remains under suspended animation and President’s Rule has been in effect since February 13, 2025.

When asked about his stance on the imposition of President’s Rule, Tombi said his party seeks the early restoration of an elected government to help bring back peace and normalcy in the state.