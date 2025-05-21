Guwahati: BJP national spokesperson and Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra reaffirmed that Manipur’s territorial integrity remains non-negotiable, while addressing a controversy involving security forces who allegedly forced a government bus to cover the state’s name on its windshield.

Patra described the situation as an “avoidable misunderstanding” and urged people not to view it as a conspiracy.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when security personnel at the Gwaltabi check post, around 25 km from Imphal, allegedly stopped a bus carrying journalists to Ukhrul for the 5th State-Level Shirui Lily Festival.

According to reports, soldiers compelled staff from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to cover the words “Manipur State Transport” written on the vehicle’s windshield with white paper.

The incident drew strong backlash from media bodies and political leaders in the state. Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the action, calling it “irresponsible,” and demanded punishment for those involved.

“How can anyone say the name of our state can’t be displayed within Manipur?” he asked in a post on X. “I stand with the journalist fraternity and the people of the state.”

“Manipur da Manipur thaba yaroi.”



Where are we headed? Whoever is behind this shameful act must be held accountable. I stand firmly with the media fraternity and the people of Manipur. — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 20, 2025

Media organisations, including the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), also condemned the incident.

In a joint memorandum submitted to the Governor, they demanded action against those who “harassed” the journalists during their coverage of the festival.

They pointed out that the bus passed at least three checkpoints before reaching Gwaltabi, where soldiers from the 4 Mahar Regiment issued the order to obscure the state’s name. The directive, they argued, created confusion and raised questions among the press.

In response, the media bodies announced a ‘pen-down strike’ on Wednesday and said they would boycott all state government news and press releases as a mark of protest.

Later that night, Patra addressed the matter through a video message. He praised Manipur for hosting the Shirui Lily Festival after a two-year hiatus and said over 2,000 people had travelled to Ukhrul since the event began on May 17.

Patra urged the public not to interpret the incident as an act of malice. “This is a time for celebration, not suspicion,” he said. “Anyone suggesting a conspiracy behind this has nothing to fear- we in the BJP stand by Manipur’s pride and identity.”

Meanwhile, COCOMI also imposed a 48-hour general strike across the state, condemning the incident.