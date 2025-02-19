Imphal: A second spell of scattered rain in the last two days after a month-long dry period brought cheer to the people especially the farmers of this drought-like situation in Manipur state on Wednesday.

The state experienced occurrences of scatter rains ranging from 2.3 mm to 5.5 mm at different locations during the past two days, the weatherman said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Manipur, the rainfalls during the four months of November, December, January, and February are dry and scanty except on rare occasions.

The small amount of pre-monsoon rainfall due to the cyclonic disturbances in the Bay of Bengal gave the best for workers in the paddy fields in the state.

The farmers said that the rains added much-needed moisture to the soil, which will prove highly beneficial when paddy and oilseeds are planted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The rain gives much-needed water for Rabi crops including cauliflower, wheat, barley, mustard, sesame, peas, etc.

Tourism department officials said the best time to visit Manipur is between October to March when the weather is pleasant.

During these months, the state experiences a mild winter season, and the skies remain clear, providing excellent visibility of the scenic landscapes.