Imphal: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI) in Guwahati (Assam) handed over a tractor with a Rotoslasher (heavy-duty grass cutting machine) to the Manipur Police Training College during a function held at the college in Imphal East district.

Dhruba Charan Bal, General Manager of Network II at SBI, Local Head Office, Guwahati Circle, officially handed over the tractor and grass cutter to Arbin Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Training) in Manipur, on Wednesday.

During the event, Dhruba Charan Bal highlighted SBI’s commitment to community welfare and infrastructure development through its CSR programs.

He expressed hope that the contribution would improve the maintenance of the training college’s facilities and create a better environment for police trainees.

The formal handover took place in the presence of senior police officers, including the Additional Director General of Police (Training), the Director of MPTC, and senior bank managers.

The collaboration reflects the strong partnership between the Manipur Police Department and SBI, aimed at enhancing police welfare through improved infrastructure and environmental care.

Arbin Kumar thanked SBI for its support and stated that the bank’s commitment to social causes and developmental initiatives continues to strengthen its role as a responsible corporate entity.