Imphal: A joint operation by central and state security forces led to the arrest of two alleged drug smugglers along the Manipur-Nagaland border, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities recovered contraband drugs worth approximately Rs 10 crore, two vehicles used in transporting the illegal items, and cash totaling Rs 1.46 lakh.

Security forces, including Assam Rifles, CRPF, and local police, first apprehended Md. Yunush Khan (31) of Irong Chesaba Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district, near Martyr’s Park under Mao police station in Senapati district.

Seized from him were 92 packages of suspected WY tablets weighing 2.202 kg, a Tata Winger vehicle, a mobile phone with SIM cards, and two cream-colored anklets.

Following his interrogation, the joint team raided the residence of Md. Azad Khan (32) of Sangaiyumpham Mairenkhun Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district. The police recovered 900 ml of psychotropic substances, Codeine, 12 gm of brown sugar, 20 gm of methamphetamine, two mobile phones, and Rs 1,46,550 in cash.

Both operations were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act 2023 and transferred to the relevant police stations for further investigation.