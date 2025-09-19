Imphal: Water levels of all rivers have started receding steadily, leaving a trail of destruction and hundreds rendered homeless in two valley districts on Friday, according to the daily flood report obtained from the Main Flood Control Room of the Water Resources Department.

There was little or no rainfall in most parts of Manipur from 6 am on Thursday till 6 am on Friday, but many low-lying areas flooded by breaching of river banks and overflowing rivers remain inundated.

The flood waters have drained down to the Chinwin River of Myanmar from the Imphal Valley through the Manipur River after regulating the water levels in the Loktak Lake through the Ithai barrage.

As water levels of rivers recede, authorities have started closing the gates of Ithai Barrage, which consists of some large gates that can be opened or closed to control the amount of water passing through.

The Imphal River, Iril River, and Kongba Rivers breached their embankments at multiple places in Imphal East, Thoubal, and Imphal West districts, leaving a trail of destruction to thousands of people who are now taking refuge at different relief camps.

Officials stated that many low-lying areas of Imphal East, including residential areas and paddy fields, remain flooded. Moreover, acres of standing crops in vast fields in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal are under the floodwater.

Many areas in the Imhal East and Thoubal districts, including JNIMS hospital complex, water supply plants, power substation, government offices, Kongpal, Porompat, Khurai, Ayangpalli, Soibam Leikai, Nongmeibung, Chekon, Kongba, Ucheckon, and Wagkhei, are still inundated.

The flood situation had escalated since September 14 till September 18, following days of heavy and continuous rainfall, causing the Imphal, Iril, and Kongba Rivers to overflow and breach their embankments, which led to widespread devastation, displacing thousands who are now seeking refuge in various relief camps