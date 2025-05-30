Imphal: The Manipur government has sounded a red alert in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts, Jiribam, Noney, Senapati, and Kangpokpi, over the past three days, which has affected normal life across the state.

The district administrations have issued a weather advisory, urging the general public in Jiribam, Senapati, Noney, and Kangpokpi to take precautionary measures:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Stay informed: Keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities. Ignore rumors, stay calm, and do not panic. Reinforce doors and windows: Secure any loose objects around your home. Prepare an emergency kit: Include essential items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, first-aid supplies, medicines, etc., for safety and survival. Children and the elderly: Advised to stay indoors and not to go outside unless absolutely necessary. Keep emergency contact numbers ready. Avoid vulnerable structures: Stay away from unstable structures, unattached metal sheets, banana trees, papaya trees, etc. Postpone agricultural and related activities: Delay such activities until weather conditions improve. Avoid waterlogged areas: Stay away from locations that are prone to frequent waterlogging.

This alert follows the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletin dated 29.05.2025, which issued warnings for most districts of Manipur, including the four aforementioned districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds, thunderstorms, and lightning, which are likely to continue until 2nd June 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!