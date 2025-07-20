Imphal: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puneet Kumar Goel, who previously served as the Chief Secretary of Goa, is set to officially assume charge as the new Chief Secretary of Manipur on Monday.

He replaces Prashant Kumar Singh, who has been transferred to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Goel, who arrived in Imphal on Sunday, was received at Imphal International Airport by Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar and Principal Secretary (Agriculture, Forest and Environment) Arun Kumar Sinha.

His appointment follows an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) on July 15. As per the order, Goel will serve as Chief Secretary of Manipur until August 31, 2026.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel was born in August 1966 in Delhi. He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination at the age of 24 and began his career in the Indian Administrative Service on September 15, 1991. Over the years, he has held several key positions in the Government of Goa, including that of Chief Secretary.

Additionally, outgoing Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh has been appointed Secretary to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, as per the same government order.