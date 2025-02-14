Imphal: The cybercrime branch of Manipur police in their efforts to curb the misuse of Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) cards by Militants and criminal elements busted a fraud and arrested one telecom vendor on Thursday.

Police have detained Takhellambam Sanatonba Meitei (27) as part of ongoing operations targeting the illegal provision of SIM cards to the underground and anti-socials.

The actions followed after getting information about having nexus between the SIM card sellers and anti-socials during the past few months.

TS Meitei, a resident of Lousangkhong Mayai Leikai under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District was arrested for selling pre-activated black Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) on fake/fabricated identities, the police report said on Friday.

The seized items included,

i. 01 (one) registered agreement on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs. 100/-

ii. 01 (one) Affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs. 20

iii. 04 nos. of blank Jio SIM Card bearing No. ICCID-8918550408020981458, ICCID-89918550408020981433, ICCID, 89918550408 020981482, ICCID-89918550408020981466,

iv. 31 (thirty-one) nos. of suspected black Airtel SIM Cards marked as MNP SIM

v. 24 (twenty-four) nos. of suspected to be Black Airtel SIM Cards marked as 5G plus

vi. 01 (one) no. of mobile phone MI-12 Pro, suspected to be used for illegal activities IMEI1-863393065700317/78, IMEI2-863393065700325/78

vii. 01 (one) white cloth (used during photograph)

viii. 01 (one) Identity Card for BSNL retailer in the name of Takhellambam Sanatomba Meitei.

ix. 01 (one) Aadhaar Card in the name of Takhellambam Sanatomba Meitei

x. 2 (two) nos. of seal (line seal marked as Mobile Care)

xi. 2 (two) nos. of Startek biometric fingerprint scanner

xii. 1 (one) Mantra biometric fingerprint scanner

xiii. 01 (one) SecuGen fingerprint scanner, and

xiv. 01 (one) backpack

The Manipur Police urged people to report suspicious activities or irregularities concerning SIM card sales or usage.

The Police also warned telecom vendors that non-compliance with the government’s guidelines in issuing SIM cards would result in severe legal action against them.