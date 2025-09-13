Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 1200 crore from Manipur’s capital Imphal.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi speaks on a host of issues related to the state.

Here are our Live Updates:

“I am aware that many regions face challenges due to floods, and the Centre is working on several projects to provide relief to the people.”

“Today, from this land of Manipur, I will also talk to my colleagues in Nepal. Nepal is a friend of India, a close friend. We are connected by shared history, by faith, and are moving forward together. Today, on behalf of the countrymen, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji’s taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women’s empowerment. Today, I will praise every person in Nepal who has kept the democratic values ??supreme even in such an unstable environment…For the last few days, Nepal’s youth can be seen working hard to clean and paint the roads of Nepal. I have also seen their pictures on social media. Their positive thinking and positive work are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal’s new rise. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future.”

“Mount Harriet in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been renamed Mount Manipur. This is a tribute from 140 crore Indians to the freedom fighters of Manipur. Even today, many sons and daughters of Manipur are serving Maa Bharti in different parts of the country. The world has witnessed the strength of our soldiers in Operation Sindoor, where they struck with such force that the Pakistani army was left in disarray.”

“In Operation Sindoor, ‘valiant sons’ of Manipur played key role.”

“Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development.”

“21st century belongs to Northeast. Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accelerate pace of India’s development.”

“Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India in different parts of the country. Recently, the world has seen the power of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers wreaked such havoc that the Pakistani army started to panic. The valour of many brave sons and daughters of Manipur is also included in this success of India. Similarly, I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. I had said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, the sports of India are also incomplete. The youth of Manipur is a youth who gives his whole heart and soul for the pride of the tricolour.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP workers and leaders gathered outside the party office in Imphal

“Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development and we have to do it together. We have to take inspiration from Manipur’s contribution in the freedom struggle of India and in the defence of India. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India’s freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices. Our government is moving forward taking inspiration from every such great personality of Manipur. Our government has taken another big step. Mount Harriet in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been renamed as Mount Manipur. This is a tribute of 140 crore countrymen of India to the Manipuri freedom fighters…”

“Be it Imphal or other parts of Manipur, new opportunities are being created for startups. IT special economic zones will further boost these startups. The first building of this zone has already been completed. The demand for a new civil secretariat was long-standing, and that has also been fulfilled.”

“Now this time of the 21st century is the time of the North East. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. Before 2014, the development rate of Manipur was less than one per cent. Now, Manipur is progressing many times faster than before. A new era of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. The pace of building roads and national highways in Manipur has also increased many times. Work is also being done at a fast pace to reach every village here.”

