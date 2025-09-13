Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Manipur’s Churachandpur, to launch projects worth Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Modi was welcomed in Churachandpur by locals.

Modi, addressing a rally, highlighted the special place Manipur holds in his heart.



Here are LIVE updates:

No Prime Minister has worked for the Northeast as much as PM Modi, says Tripura Manik Saha.

“A special package of Rs 3,000 crore has also been granted. To help the displaced, Rs 500 crore has also been given… Today, the development of every tribal community is a priority for our country. For the first time, the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ (DAJGUA) is being implemented for the development of tribal areas…. The culture of Manipur has always promoted women’s empowerment, and our government is also committed to empowering women. The government is constructing working women’s hostels to support the daughters of Manipur. We are moving forward with the aim of making Manipur a symbol of peace, prosperity, and progress. I assure you that for the development of Manipur, for resettling displaced people in suitable locations as soon as possible, and for establishing peace, the Government of India will continue to support the Government of Manipur in the same spirit…”

“Today, I promise you that ‘I am with you‘, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur. The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses…”

“The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur. For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development… We are satisfied that recently in the hills and valleys, negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups. These are part of the efforts of the Government of India in which work is being done to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding. I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. I am with you, the Government of India is with the people of Manipur…”

“India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy, and we want to ensure the fruits of development reach every corner of the country.”

“Earlier, decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur progressing along with rest of nation.”

“We are going to become the world’s third-largest economy very soon… There was a time when decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here. Today, our Churachandpur, our Manipur, are progressing together with the rest of the nation. Just as we announced the construction of pucca houses for the poor across the country, Manipur too has benefited. Nearly 60,000 houses have already been built here, giving thousands of families a life of dignity and security. We have started a plan to build permanent houses for the poor across the country. Thousands of families in Manipur have also benefited from this. In the past years, more than 15 crore countrymen have received the facility of water from taps. In Manipur, until 7-8 years ago, water came through pipes in only 25-30 thousand houses. Today, more than 3.5 lakh houses here are receiving the facility of water from taps…”

“I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfill your dreams, and secure the future of your children. Today, I promise you that I am with you. The Government of India is with you, and the people of Manipur are together.”

“The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration, but for long, violence had gripped this magnificent region. A little while ago, I met people living in camps, spoke with them, and I can say that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur. For any development to take place, establishing peace is essential.”

“I am pleased that recently dialogues have begun for reconciliation in the hills and valleys. The Indian government is part of these efforts, working to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and social harmony.”

“During our government’s tenure, rail connectivity is being expanded in Manipur. The Jiribam-Imphal railway line will soon connect the capital Imphal to the national rail network. Rs 22,000 crore is being spent on this. The new Imphal airport, built at a cost of Rs 400 crores, is giving new heights to air connectivity…”

“I urge all outfits to embark on path of peace to secure your children’s future“

“The land of Manipur is the land of courage and bravery… I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love. Due to heavy rains, my helicopter could not come, so I decided to come via road. The scenes I saw on the road, I thank the Almighty that my helicopter did not work today. The way I saw the youth and elderly people of Manipur carrying Tiranga in their hands, I can never forget this moment in my life…”

PM interacts with people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur: Officials.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

