Guwahati: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mnaipur’s Churachandpur.

They asked for a “lasting political solution” in the form of a “separate administration”.

The KZC, said that Kuki-Zo people, demolished by protracted ethnic violence, could no longer survive under the “domination” of the valley-based polity.”

They urged for a Union Territory (UT) status with a legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution.

“For years, we have consistently demanded complete separation from Manipur, seeking a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature… This demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity – for peace, security, and survival of our people,” the KZC’s memorandum said.

Highlighting the September 4 Suspension of Operations (SoO) between the Central government and Kuki militant groups asking for a “time-bound political settlement”, the KZC requested the Union government to expedite the dialogue process.

Talking about the effect of the ethnic strife, the KZC alleged, “More than 250 innocent lives have been lost at the hands of the majority Meitei community; over 360 churches and places of worship reduced to ashes; more than 7,000 homes burnt; and over 40,000 of our people remain displaced in relief camps, separated from their ancestral homes.”

Earlier in the day PM Modi addressed a rally in Churachandpur and announced grant of Rs 500 crore for the internally displaced people of the state.

“To help the displaced, Rs 500 crore has also been given… Today, the development of every tribal community is a priority for our country. For the first time, the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ (DAJGUA) is being implemented for the development of tribal ares,” he had said.