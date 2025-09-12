Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed his much-awaited Manipur visit on Saturday.

Taking to X, he wrote, “I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women’s market in various districts.”

PM Modi’s visit would be the first since massive violence engulfed the state in 2023.

PM Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 1200 crore during the course of his visit.

He will also speak to the internally displaced families and address their concerns.

The Saturday visit comes in with a mixed response.

Whole the opposition has slammed the PM for taking so long, the BJP has waxed eloquent on the positive impact of the trip.

The Kuki-Zo Council too has welcomed the trip.

“The stark reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the actions and aggression of the majority community in Manipur. Despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in the democratic spirit and leadership of India,” the Kuki body said.

However, the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) chief Nando Luwang is of the view that Modi’s visit is “not welcome.”

He argued that it is all about inaugurations and foundation-laying for projects to “gain credit ahead of local body elections rather than addressing the state’s two-year-old conflict.”

We don’t expect anything from him. For more than two years he has not taken any necessary action to solve the problem or bring a lasting solution,” Luwang said.

However, there is no denying that Modi’s Manipur visit will be globally watched.

Whether he can provide succor to the sufferers craving for stability…