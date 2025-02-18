Imphal: Assam Rifles in a breakthrough successfully recovered and seized a substantial quantity of drugs including 500 grams of raw opium and two kg of poppy seeds total worth around Rs 90,000 in the regional black markets, a defense wing statement said.

In a decisive effort to combat illegal drug trafficking under the directive of the Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted at Kholmunlen village in Manipur’s Chandel District bordering Myanmar on the south on Monday.

The search operation resulted in the recovery of the contraband items which included 500 grams of Opium costing approximately Rs 70,000 to 75,000 and two kg of poppy seeds costing approximately Rs 1000 to 1,500.

The seized items were handed over to the Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation.

The statement added that the operation was a significant achievement underscoring the ongoing commitment of the Assam Rifles to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety and well-being of the communities.

