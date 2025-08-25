Guwahati: The National People’s Party (NPP) has called on the central government to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Manipur’s electoral rolls before the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, citing concerns over the presence of illegal migrants and their alleged role in fueling ethnic unrest in the state.

Addressing the media on Sunday at the party’s state office in Naoremthong, Imphal West, NPP national vice president and former deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh claimed that the last Assembly election saw widespread irregularities. He pointed to issues such as dual voter registration, bogus voting, and illegal migrant participation as serious concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The party’s general body meeting has unanimously decided to press both the central government and the Election Commission of India to complete a thorough revision of the electoral rolls well before the next state polls,” said Joykumar.

The NPP, which currently holds seven seats in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in November 2024, citing the administration’s inability to handle the ongoing crisis. Despite pulling out of the alliance in Manipur, the NPP continues to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level.

Joykumar also spoke about steps towards restoring peace, underlining the importance of dialogue between community-based civil organisations. He praised recent interactions between Thadou Inpi Manipur, a key Kuki-Zo representative body, and Meitei organisations as a constructive development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Looking ahead, Joykumar proposed that any new coalition government formed with NPP’s support should operate under a Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA). He emphasized the need for a common minimum programme and a long-term strategy for peace and reconciliation. He further reiterated that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation had exposed the failure of the state government to uphold law and order during the prolonged conflict.