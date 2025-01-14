Imphal: Normal life in Manipur has been thrown out of gear as hundreds of commuters faced hardships at different locations due to the 36th Drivers’ Day observation at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal, on Tuesday.

As the drivers joined the observation by offering floral tributes to the photos of those drivers who lost their lives in serving the public, the state was cut off from the rest of the country by road.

On this occasion, old-aged drivers and next to the kind of drivers who lost their lives in rendering services were also honoured by providing monetary assistance and mementos.

Maibam Anil Meitei, Secretary General of the All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers’ Union said that altogether, 314 registered drivers lost their lives in different accidents and incidents since 1990, the year observation started.

Most of the drivers and second drivers of the transporters lost their lives while rendering their services at the NH-37 and NH-102, the lifelines of this mendicant state.

Various outfits including Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA), Highway Truck Owners’ Organisation, Senapati District Truck Drivers’ Union, Senapati District Truck Owners Association (SDTOA), All Manipur Gorkha Truck Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, and All Manipur Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Union (AMPTDU) observed the day. M Anil Meitei has also appealed to the government to extend help and assistance to the drivers who are helpless due to the ongoing communal violence in the state.

