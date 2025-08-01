Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a prime suspect in connection with the brutal killings in Manipur’s Jiribam district in November 2024.

The accused, identified as Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya, a resident of Moinathol Dilkshosh Ghaat in Assam’s Cachar district, was apprehended on Thursday in a coordinated operation by the NIA and Assam Police. Officials also recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

The gruesome incident, which took place on November 11, 2024, involved the abduction and murder of six civilians — three women and three children — by militants in the Borobekra area of Jiribam. Their bodies were later dumped into the Barak River, sending shockwaves across the region.

According to the NIA, Boya played an active role in both the planning and execution of the crime. Investigators revealed that he used his boat to transport the abducted victims and three armed assailants, who were dressed in camouflage uniforms, from Jakuradhar Ghat to Kaisalpunjee village Ghat — a critical link in the crime.

The NIA had taken over the case, registered as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP, from the Borobekra police, and its probe remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the matter has also been raised in the judiciary. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 18 of 2024), later clubbed with Miscellaneous Case (PIL) No. 28 of 2025, was filed in the Manipur High Court by petitioners including Soram Tikendrajit, seeking judicial oversight in the high-profile investigation.

In compliance with the court’s directives, the NIA submitted two sealed reports detailing the progress of the investigation. The court has ordered these documents to be held securely in the custody of the Registrar General until further instructions are issued.