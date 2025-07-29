Imphal: Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director, and M.S. Deval, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan Imphal on Tuesday.

During the meeting, key matters concerning the progress of National Highway projects in the region, especially in the state, were discussed, a Raj Bhavan communiqué stated.

The meeting follows ongoing repair work at Phesama in Nagaland, which connects Kohima and the Mao–Imphal–Dimapur road along National Highway-102, and has remained incomplete for the past two months.

Vehicular movement along the road has been completely halted since the Phesama stretch in Nagaland sank approximately 50 meters due to incessant rainfall on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

Currently, only 60-wheeled trucks carrying essential goods are entering Manipur from the Kohima side via an alternate route, as the repair work at Phesama remains unfinished.

Officials reported that the repair work had been delayed due to a land acquisition dispute between NHIDCL and tribal landowners in Nagaland.

They added that work resumed only after a meeting was convened in the presence of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, along with representatives from the Phesama Village Council and landowners.

Officials concerned announced that, with the land dispute now resolved, the repair work is expected to be completed within a fortnight.