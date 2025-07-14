Imphal: Representatives of two Naga civil bodies met Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, and submitted separate memoranda seeking intervention on development and policy-related issues affecting the hill districts.

On Monday, a delegation from the Naga People’s Organisation, led by H Kuba Peter and six other members, submitted a memorandum requesting the implementation of three major infrastructure and connectivity projects in their district.

The delegation also discussed preparations for the upcoming Barak River Festival. The Governor assured the representatives that the issues raised would be looked into.

Earlier, on July 12, a delegation from the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), led by President Sword Vashum, also called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum outlining several key concerns.

The TNL memorandum raised the issue of delimitation, noting that MLAs representing hill constituencies serve an average of 78,000 people spread across hilly terrain, while valley MLAs represent approximately 43,000 people in a more compact area.

The delegation proposed a reallocation of the 60 Assembly seats, suggesting 35 for the hill districts, with 22 for Naga communities, 13 for Kuki-Chin groups, and the remainder for others.

The memorandum also highlighted the non-functioning of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) for a total of 26 out of the past 51 years, including the current period since 2020. The TNL called for immediate restoration of ADCs and improved governance in the hill areas.

On financial matters, the memorandum called for the bifurcation of the state budget, citing the absence of a separate structure between the hills and the valley. It referred to the Presidential Order of 1972 and stated that the lack of targeted allocations had resulted in neglect and administrative inefficiency.

The TNL further opposed the ongoing construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, terming it a threat to Naga unity and seeking the Governor’s intervention on the matter.

The Governor assured both delegations that the concerns submitted would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for further examination.