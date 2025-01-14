Manipur: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah of neglecting the violence in Manipur, where ethnic conflicts have resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands of homes destroyed.

Raut made these remarks while meeting Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday amid doubts over the future of the opposition MVA coalition after it announced its plan to go solo in the local body elections.

After the meeting, Raut criticized Shah for his recent remarks about Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut also criticized Shah for lecturing about betrayal, pointing out that many BJP leaders had betrayed their original parties to join the BJP.

He alleged that nearly 80 per cent of the BJP’s cabinet ministers and 40 per cent of its MLAs have a history of betrayal.

According to Raut, the BJP’s foundation in Maharashtra relies on betrayal, yet Shah lectures on loyalty.

He urged Shah to focus on issues in Beed and Parbhani, which Shah, as Union Home Minister, should address instead of ignoring them.

Raut dismissed Shah’s claims that the BJP’s electoral success had ended the politics of betrayal in Maharashtra and promised to reveal, at the right time, how Maharashtra facilitated Shah’s rise.

Raut further suggested that Shah should research the historical relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray rather than criticize Pawar, and he recommended Shah visit Solapur’s Markadwadi to understand the irregularities the BJP had committed there.