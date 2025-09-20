Imphal: Two women were brutally killed in separate incidents in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the Imphal East case.

In Imphal East, Ningombam Ningol Naoroibam Ongbi Shilla (53), a resident of Khurai, was stabbed to death at her home on Friday night. Acting promptly, police arrested two suspects, Ayam Ronny (29) and Naoroibam Thoiba (65), both from the same district.

Officials said a property and land dispute may have been the motive. The accused were produced before the Court of Duty Magistrate and remanded in police custody until September 26 for further investigation.

In Imphal West, Waikhom Ningol Moirangthem Ongbi Malemnganbi Devi (30) was found dead in her kitchen at Phumlou Siphai under Lamsang Police Station around 3:30 pm on Friday. Police reported that she had suffered multiple head injuries from a sharp weapon.

Separate investigations have been launched for both cases, and further legal proceedings are underway.