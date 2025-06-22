Imphal: Rajkumar Meghen, also known as Sanayaima, an advisor to the Peace Committee Kangleipak Manipur and the former chairman of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF), stated that the challenging hours have left the Meiteis, predominantly inhabiting Manipur, in the lurch.

Speaking to Reporters, RK Meghen asserted that the Meiteis have no choice but to defend themselves for the preservation and protection of the territorial integrity of the state despite facing numerous challenges.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This follows the Central Forces deployed by the Indian Government to maintain peace in the strife-torn State have reportedly failed to perform their duties, leaving the only option for the Meiteis to defend themselves, facing the odds in their land.

Regarding the reported attack by armed Kuki-Zo/anti-socials that injured a Meitei farmer at a paddy field on June 19 in Phubala, Bishnupur district (which adjoins Churachandpur), RK Meghen stated that the villagers had no weapons to defend themselves and relied on security forces for protection.

Similar incidents had happened in the past in other areas, he reminded, adding that no one knows if more are also to come in the coming day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further stated, “We should not leave people, especially the poor farmers injured in such incidents, to fend for themselves.”

He also disclosed that he had met with the spouse of the injured farmer at their residence and extended financial aid to the family.

When questioned about the reports of the villagers informing him regarding the ugly incident involving the Kuki militants, the former UNLF chairman said the Indian security forces protecting the villagers allegedly turned a blind eye when the situation arose, especially on that fateful day.

Quoting the poor villagers of the incident site as saying, RK Meghen said that the SSB personnel stationed in the area did not return fire even after launching a gun attack.

He further alleged that Kuki militants managed to cross three security barriers/checkpoints to target Meitei farmers, cautioning that “the public can understand the rationale behind this.”