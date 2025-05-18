Imphal: The Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) of Manipur has urged authorities concerned to take immediate and strict legal action against Paojakhup Guite, president of the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi, for his hate speech threatening to kill the Meiteis.

The MHS issued a strong condemnation of a disturbing video circulating on social media in which Paojakhup Guite, allegedly, calls for the killing of the Meiteis traveling to Ukhrul from Imphal in Manipur for the upcoming 5th State-Level Shirui Lily Festival.

The MHS described the video as “shocking and inflammatory,” stated that Paojakhup Guite must not go unpunished, and he, being a student, must be expelled from his position for derogatory remarks to a particular community.

Alleging that Guite is a “habitual offender,” the MHS further stated that the KSO has been linked to previous violent incidents, including the use of an ambulance, reportedly owned by the organization, by Kuki militants in an attack that killed Meitei civilians in Koutruk in September 2024.

It also noted that an FIR had already been registered against him by the Delhi Police in March 2025.

Churachandpur Police have registered an FIR against Paojakhup Guite following a viral video and are actively pursuing his arrest, conducting raids in nearby districts.

Police in neighbouring states, Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, have also been requested to assist in apprehending him.