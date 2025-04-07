Imphal: The Meitei (Manipuri) community residing in Myanmar, overwhelmed by the devastating March 28, 2025, earthquake, sought an urgent plea for international assistance.

The minority ethnic group, also known as “Kathe” or “Ponna,” descendants of historical deportations from the former kingdom of Manipur, is seeking medical, financial, and relief aid.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a video circulated on social media, a Manipuri woman in Mandalay sought help and financial assistance from the Meitei communities residing in different parts of the world.

The woman stated that the recent earthquake caused unprecedented and extensive damage in the Meitei residing areas in Myanmar including the temples and dwelling houses, mainly in the eastern states of Kachin and Shan, as well as in Yangon, Sagaing, and Ayeyarwaddy divisions.

She also stated the extensive damage caused by the earthquake that occurred on 28 March 2025 that struck the Sagaing Region of Myanmar, with an epicenter close to Mandalay, resulted in approximately 4,940 fatalities in Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, historical conflicts, including the ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa‘ (Seven Years of Devastation) from 1819 to 1826, rooted the Meitei presence in Myanmar. During this period, the kingdom of Manipur faced turmoil, leading to deportations and refugees fleeing to Burma (Myanmar) and Cachar (Assam). Historical figures like King Marjit, Chourajit, and Gambhir Singh sought refuge during this time.

Currently, an estimated 25,000 Meitei people reside in Myanmar, concentrated in the eastern states of Kachin and Shan, as well as in Yangon, Sagaing, and Ayeyarwaddy divisions.