Imphal: The Working Group of Meira Paibis, the women vigilante groups, in Manipur, on Wednesday, announced offering to extend a cool welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Manipur on September 13.

Meira Paibis, which refers to grassroots women’s organizations in Manipur, India, known for their social activism and advocacy for human rights and social justice, expressed unhappiness over the Prime Minister’s prolonged silence on the state’s ongoing crisis.

Talking to the media at Imphal on Wednesday, General Secretary Kh. Apabi Leima said the Working Committee had resolved to stage protests with slogans such as “Go back, Modi – the butcher.”

She asserted that the Prime Minister had failed to address the unprecedented violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, which was instigated by illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

Asking the purpose of Modi’s brief visit, whether it was “another strategy to sabotage Manipur completely,” Apabi disclosed that other slogans prepared by the Working Committee include “Self-determination is our right,” “AFSPA is a colonial law,” “Stop divide and rule policy,” and “We condemn Modi’s visit.”

The Meira Paibis reiterate their stand that the Prime Minister’s visit cannot be seen as a step toward resolving the crisis unless concrete action is announced.

The women vigilante group also announced that the conflict has claimed numerous lives through killings, maiming, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances, while thousands remain stranded in relief camps as internally displaced persons, besides the ban on free movement in National Highways, where the Meiteis are at the receiving end.